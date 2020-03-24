LifeShare Blood Drive, Thursday, March 26th at West Monroe Convention Center

WEST MONROE, La (03/24/20) — The city of West Monroe and LifeShare is hosting a blood drive for city officials and the general public Thursday, March 26th from 10-2. If you are healthy and able to give blood, LifeShare asks that you would come to the drive.

There will only be 10 people allowed in the drive at one time and LifeShare will be checking temperatures and requiring sanitization at the event. The drive will be in the Trenton room of the West Monroe Convention Center on the Northeast side of the building. There is an outside entrance into the building and social distancing will be practiced at the drive.

If you aren’t able to go to the blood drive, LifeShare says you can donate blood at their Monroe location, 2909 Kilpatrick Blvd, the Ruston location, 929 N Trenton St, or the El Dorado location, 1803 N West Avenue.

LifeShare is encouraging donors to set up an appointment for any blood drive here.