LifeShare is in need of urgent blood donations as the local blood supply is very low.

LifeShare says they will have a donation bus set up outside the front of St. Francis today from 12 PM – 6 PM.

According to LifeShare, blood supply is very low in the area due to a lack of donors, partly caused by the weather.

They say they will have another donation bus available on Thursday, February 25, from 12 PM – 7 PM.