LifeShare Blood Center hosts plasma drive in Ruston; Learn how to donate

RUSTON, La (07/31/20) — LifeShare Blood Center hosted a convalescent plasma drive today for Louisiana Tech faculty, staff, and students who had COVID-19.

At the drive, a student-athlete of Louisiana Tech donated his plasma to help others in the fight against COVID-19. He says helping others who are being affected by the virus is important and he’s happy he got to be a part of the drive today.

“I’m here to give blood, I gave blood to my grandma before she passed, so I’m just here to help, that’s all. I would recommend everyone gets involved because you never know who you’ll need or what you’ll need from somebody else,” said Davon Harris, LA Tech Student-Athlete.

If you had COVID-19 and would like to donate plasma, you can call LifeShare Blood Centers at 318-322-4445 or go to the website here.

