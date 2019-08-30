Lifeshare Blood Center ask locals to donate to help with Dorian

MONROE, LA (08/30/19)–When a natural disaster strikes giving blood might be the last thing you think of. However, blood is one thing you want your hospital to have plenty of. Though Dorian won’t be affecting us here in Northeast Louisiana, our friends in Florida still need our help.



The Monroe Lifeshare Blood Center will be shipping some blood to Florida ahead of the storm. People in Florida are too busy prepping for the storm to donate, resulting in not enough blood for patients.



“As in times past, they rely on other blood centers in the country to help support their blood needs during their natural event and afterwards,” said Daphne Young, Development Director for Life Share Blood Center.



Lifeshare Blood Center says the only way Monroe locals can help is by rolling up their sleeves and giving blood.



“Lifeshare would like to be there for them because many blood centers across the country have been there for Louisiana and Texas,” said Young.



A person who donates one pint of blood can save 3 life’s.

“If the blood center is not prepared for that, then that’s not a good outcome for that patient,” said Young.



This labor day weekend, you can donate. Lifeshare will be open Saturday 8 to 1 at their blood center in Monroe. On Monday, from 8 to 2, you can go to the blood center or the West Monroe and Ruston Walmart Supercenters where there will be buses.



“It’s up to us, there is not another substitute for blood, it only comes from when others donate,” said Young.



Some of the blood donated will stay in this area for people who could be injured over the holiday weekend.



“Facing the labor day weekend and with the hurricane coming in, we are not where we necessarily need to be to feel really secure,” said Young.



That’s why they need all locals to pitch in.



“It’s just a small thing that I can do to give back to the community and help people around town,” said Jared Trichel, Monthly Donor.

While you’re in the helping spirit, there will be a replenishment blood drive for a veteran of the West Monroe Fire Department that was recently diagnosed with liver cancer. You can go to the fire station on Cypress Street this Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 6.