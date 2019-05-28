LifeShare asks for blood donations, starts rationing after weeks of low supply

(5/28/19) MONROE, La. — According to our content partners at the News Star, the LifeShare Blood Center is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations after several weeks of operation with a low supply.

According to LifeShare, patient care in the region is being severely threatened by the inadequate blood supply that the region has been experiencing.

“Unfortunately, for many people, it is a problem you don’t realize exists unless you have a friend or family member in the hospital whose treatment is delayed or postponed because blood is not available,” LifeShare Regional Director Hollie Boudreaux said.

LifeShare is currently unable to fill hospital orders and is rationing blood according to a provided statement.

“Hospitals may ask us for 20 units, but they only get 10. We can’t send what we don’t have. We consider an adequate blood supply to be about a three to five day supply of red blood cells. This weekend we had as little as an eight-hour supply of some blood type,” Sr. Director of Blood Operations Benjamin Prijatel, said.

