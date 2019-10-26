Life Church of West Monroe is hosting their Fall Carnival This Sunday

WEST MONROE, La. – (10/26/19) Life Church of West Monroe is hosting their Fall Carnival on Sunday October 27th from 3pm-5pm at Cheniere Lake Park!

There will be many vendors and FREE fun for all families in the community.

The event is at Cheniere Park this year for more parking and more space for vendors.

All activities are free! Food vendors will take cash!

There will be Bounce Houses, Games, Candy, Pony Rides, Tractor Pictures, Snow Cones, Hamburger Plates and more!

