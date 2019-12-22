Life Church hosts community Christmas party to spread joy this season

WEST MONROE, La (12/21/19) — Life Church of West Monroe hosted their community Christmas party at the boys and girls club today.

For the past decade, Life Church has given a meal and toys to the local community a week before Christmas.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling than knowing that you’re helping brighten someone’s Christmas and put a smile on their face and in many cases…make Christmas happen for them,” said Joel Dyke, Pastor of Life Church.

Bringing a smile to a child’s face and hearing stories from attendees is what the church says they love about their community Christmas party.

“Some of the things that we’ve been told–stories in past years were from the boys and girls club staff is some of the families would literally not let kids open the present here, but take it home and put it under the tree because that’s really all they’ll get. It’s really meeting a need,” said Dyke.

Volunteers of all ages put on the event, sharing the love and joy of Christmas.

“It’s kind of like we’re spreading Christ to other kids who don’t have as much things as we do,” said a volunteer.

Church members say they look forward to this day each year and believe it’s very important to give back during the holiday season.

“It’s what we’re called to do by Christ. This is the season of Christ what we call Christmas…it’s what we’re supposed to do is serve each other. It’s not about individuals…it’s about our community,” said Scott Coons, Member of Life Church.

The kids received a toy and got to see Santa at the party, making sure they’re on the nice list each year.

“Some people don’t want any presents cause they think Santa’s not real so they’re gonna be on the naughty list,” said an attendee.