MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Congresswoman Julia Letlow of the 5th District announced the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is going to invest about $4 million in community projects across the 5th District of Louisiana.

“These strategic investments from the Delta Regional Authority are helping us continue to move the Fifth District forward,” Letlow said. “We appreciate the DRA making such a substantial commitment to our region, and we look forward to working with them and our state partners on projects in the future.”



These eight projects include –

$1,297,868 for road improvements at the Madison Parish Port in Tallulah

$1,014,000 for retrofitting and expanding facilities at the Central Louisiana Regional Port in Alexandria

$509,000 for hospital capacity expansion at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro

$476,673 for a new municipal water well in Simmsboro

$421,393 for drainage improvements in the Cypress Street area of Monroe

$398,954 for sewer improvements in the Slack Street area of West Monroe

$112,575 for programs at the University of Louisiana Monroe to study aerial systems

$33,815 for a wastewater treatment plant in Waterproof

According to the congresswoman, this funding was appropriated to the DRA and is available through the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP) and the Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF).



For more information from the DRA on the announcement, click HERE.