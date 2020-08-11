Legislation to maintain Ouachita River moves through Congress

ARKLAMISS (KTVE/KARD) Local Congressmen, as well as the Ouachita River Valley Association have been pushing for the last decade to bring new legislation for the Ouachita River.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2020 would bring in federal dollars to maintain many different aspects of the river and its functions through the army corps of engineers.

Locally, it would cover the Ouachita-Black rivers navigation project, which spans from Camden Arkansas to Jonesville, Louisiana; this includes 4 operational locks and dams.

“In recent years they haven’t given us the money that we need every year to operate the locks and dams. we would get more money over the years, future generations, future decades. Would ensure the federal government, through the Corps, operates the lock and dams properly.” Randy Denmon, President of the Ouachita River Valley Association said.

This ensures that industries that rely on the river will see more job security. This new act will not only help with infrastructure and industry along the river, but it will also help with the water and how it’s managed.

“The locks and dams on the Ouachita River were built for navigation purposes only, and we’re trying to also get a project feature that would enable water supply. If you didn’t have the locks and dams, it would basically be empty for 3 or 4 months out of the year.” Denmon said.

This means plenty of water would remain for future generations, as well as helping with flooding and preserving the ecology of the river.

While the act has passed the House of Representatives, it still needs to head to the Senate. If it makes it through Congress, then it would take effect sometime later this year, or in 2021.