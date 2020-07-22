Leesville man arrested for child pornography

Louisiana (07/22/20)— Earlier this month, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) was contacted by Fort Polk Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) to investigate an online solicitation complaint.

The investigation revealed illicit images were shared by 28-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Leesville, LA, to a juvenile victim.

As a result of the investigation, Lloyd was arrested for three counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and prostitution involving persons under seventeen.

He was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and Fort Polk Army CID assisted LSP SVU with the investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

