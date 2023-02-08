WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was a historic night in Los Angeles when Lebron James and the Lakers came into Tuesday night the contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Prior to the match-up, Lebron James was 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul Jabbar for the NBA scoring title.

In the third quarter with 23 seconds left Russell Westbrook passes to Lebron James inside the paint, 15 feet away from the goal. James steps back with the fade-away jumper for the shot

and the scoring title.

King James wears the crown as he is now the all-time leading scorer passing Kareem Abdul Jabbar who held the title since 1984.

They stop play, in the 3rd quarter as he is congratulated by the Captain(Kareeem Abdul Jabbar).

LeBron with some words for the crowd after getting the record. “I just want to say Thank you to the Laker faithful you guys are one of a kind. To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem. It means so much to me it’s very humbling, please give a standing ovation to the caption, said James.”

Lebron James finished the night with 38 points, was 13 of 20 from the field goal plus 8 of 10 at the charity stripe. He added seven rebounds and three assists.

Oklahoma City Thunder went on to defeat the Lakers 133-130 inside Crypto Arena.