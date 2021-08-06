LeadHERship Summit: Two local groups join forces to empower teen girls

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two local groups are teaming up to empower teen girls before school starts.

More than Pretty Campaign and Safe Havynn sent a news release saying they are joining forces to bring the 2021 LeadHERship Summit to Monroe for teen girls 13 to 19 years of age.

Event organizers say this is a free event and a great way to prepare young girls for the upcoming school year.

Organizers say the girls will learn tools for leadership and empowerment, as well as be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship toward their continued education.

According to More than Pretty and Safe Havynn, they anticipate 100 girls, but they would like to see as many as they can.

The LeadHERship Summit will be held at the Monroe Civic Center on August 6th and 7th from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there will be a DJ, interactive development activities, and more. All participants will get a $25 gift card and have a chance to win the $1,000 scholarship from Guice Law Company, a Custom Wig by A’Kira Pollard, a glam photoshoot, Airpods, a beauty makeover.

Registration at the door is available or you can send an email to mtprettycampaign@gmail.com.