Leaders Against Litter to be held Tuesday, April 20 at West Monroe City Hall

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local leaders are invited to participate in “Leaders Against Litter,” a community event focused on building support for a litter-free Louisiana.



According to a release issued by the City of West Monroe, Leaders Against Litter will take place on Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. on the steps of West Monroe City Hall located at 2305 N. 7th Street.

Local community, business and elected leaders are invited to participate in the event and pledge their support for a clean and litter-free community.



Following the press conference, there will be a cleanup in the neighborhoods surrounding City Hall.

All are welcome to participate.



The Leaders Against Litter event is sponsored by the City of West Monroe, Ouachita Green and Keep

West Monroe Beautiful.



For more information, please contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.