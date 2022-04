WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:30 AM, leaders across in Ouachita Parish will come together on the steps of West Monroe City Hall to participate in “Leaders Against Litter.” The event is part of this week’s Love the Boot Week in support of a litter-free community.

The event’s special guest will be Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. A community cleanup will occur immediately after the press conference.

The public is invited to participate.