CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On June 6, 2023, officials of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that Northern Snakehead fish were located in Concordia Parish. Northern Snakehead fish are a highly predatory species that can outcompete and prey on our native species.

According to officials, the fish consume mostly fish, but will also eat other small aquatic animals such as frogs and crawfish. Officials of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will monitor the situation closely due to snakehead being considered an invasive species.

Snakeheads could potentially get a foothold in our state, but we do not expect them to have major impacts to our native fish. In other states where snakeheads are already present, there has not been major impact on native fish. Unlike invasive carp, they are slower at reproducing. LDWF’s Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Robert Bourgeois

As of June 6, 2023, Northern Snakeheads have been reported in 11 other states and have likely migrated to Louisiana from Mississippi and Arkansas. Officials went on to confirm that it is illegal to possess, sell or transport live snakeheads in Louisiana.