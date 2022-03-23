MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Monroe-Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) is officially launching the registration period for MJ Foster Promise programs. Named after former Louisiana Governor Mike J. Foster, the MJ Foster Promise Program is a new $10.5 million annual state fund.

It will provide financial support for students to earn credentials that align with high-demand jobs in growing industry sectors such as construction, health care, information technology, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

In a press conference scheduled for Friday, March 25th, at 9 a.m., on the Monroe Campus location, officials will reveal which programs will be eligible to receive MJ Foster funds. The press conference is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.