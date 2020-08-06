LDCC Prepares for the Start of Fall Classes

MONROE, La. (Press Release) -Everyone has been impacted, invaded, or interrupted by COVID-19-the novel coronavirus that doesn’t seem to want to go away. We’ve all wished, prayed, kicked and screamed and it’s still here. Like many others, Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) was looking forward to a “regular” fall season, virus-free. Obviously, that’s not going to happen, so plans have been made with safeguards in place to protect students, employees, and campus visitors.

The first day of class at all eight LDCC campuses is Monday, August 17, 2020. Campus visitors can expect to see notices asking them to assess their physical wellbeing before entering the building. Inside, high traffic surfaces are regularly treated to help prevent spread.

LDCC is intentional about following the mandates of the Governor and the recommendations of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). As such, students, employees, and visitors are expected to wear a face covering/face shield while on campus to maintain the health and safety of all persons. LDCC considers the face covering/face shield as another essential school supply item like pens, paper, and notebooks which are necessary in an in-person academic setting. Reminders are posted around campuses to frequently wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid congregating in an effort to protect one another.

Throughout the spring and summer registration period, new and continuing students have expressed interest in taking face-to-face classes on LDCC’s campuses. For this reason, the College is committed to providing this method of instruction in the safest environment possible for students, faculty, and staff. Explains Dan J. Corsi, Ed.D., vice chancellor for academic affairs, “A task force made up of a diverse group of LDCC faculty and staff developed a comprehensive return to in-person instruction plan, based upon CDC, LDH, and the Louisiana Governor’s guidance which is available on our website.”

Many of LDCC’s in-person classes will be considered “hybrid” because they contain an online element which affords students additional flexibility in how they access their classes. “By utilizing this unique hybrid model, LDCC is able to reduce the amount of students on campus at a given time by combining face-to-face and online delivery, in one course, while maintaining the structure of a traditional face-to-face class,” says Corsi. For students who prefer online instruction, LDCC is offering more courses online this fall than previous semesters to complement the in-person offerings. “At LDCC, we are committed to providing all students with an opportunity to experience success in the education and training programs of their choice while maintaining a high standard for health and safety,” affirms Corsi.

Louisiana Delta is registering new, continuing, transfer, and dual-enrolled students now for the fall semester. The first day of fall classes is Monday, August 17, 2020. See the website at www.ladelta.edu for the list of programs and classes.