LDCC partners with ULM to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Monroe Campus

KTVE/KARD — Louisiana Delta Community College has extended the opportunity to the general public to receive the first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at its 7500 Millhaven Road campus location on March 31, 2021.

The second Moderna vaccination is scheduled for April 28, 2021.

LDCC assisted ULM’s College of Pharmacy weeks ago in administering this vaccine on ULM’s campus, and now, both institutions partner again in administering Moderna on LDCC’s campus.

The link to sign up to receive the first Moderna shot can be found at https://www.ladelta.edu/updates/covid-19-vaccinations.

The LDCC COVID-19 Clinic is in the Advanced Technology Center, the building beside the main building. There are a limited number of vaccinations available, so don’t delay in signing up.

