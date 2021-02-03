LDCC Invests in New Air Treatment System at All Campuses

According to a press release from Louisiana Delta Community College, they have begun installing Steril-Aire’s Enhanced Single Ended Fixtures to provide a more extensive measure in killing bacteria and inactivating viruses on its campuses. With this system, air is pulled into several air handlers, where it’s then sterilized by UVC lights and distributed back throughout the campus.

LDCC says the UV spectrum can kill or inactivate many microorganism species which will help in preventing them from replicating. By destroying the organism’s ability to reproduce, it becomes harmless since it cannot colonize. After UVC exposure, the organism dies off and the population of the microorganism diminishes rapidly.

A statement was issued by Randy Wilkerson, Director of Facilities at LDCC:

These lights have been documented for over 100 years and have been used in hospitals and nursing homes. Since the onset of COVID-19, they’ve been made widely accessible to additional markets. I’m excited to have these. I don’t know any other area educational institution that have these installed. Randy Wilkerson, Director of Facilities at LDCC

With students returning to campus, the school says they want a visual reminder for students to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and to wash their hands frequently.

The school is now providing an additional safeguard using UVC protection.

LDCC Chancellor Dr. Scott Rule says, “We’re continuously looking for ways to improve our safety measures. I want everyone in our communities to feel comfortable on our campuses knowing that we take their safety seriously.”