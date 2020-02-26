LDCC: City of Tallulah Campus Closed

TALLULAH, La. (Press Release) – Due to the City of Tallulah water issues Louisiana Delta Community College – TALLULAH campus is closed today, February 26, 2020.

This closing only affects the Tallulah campus.

All other campuses will remain open.

