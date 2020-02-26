TALLULAH, La. (Press Release) – Due to the City of Tallulah water issues Louisiana Delta Community College – TALLULAH campus is closed today, February 26, 2020.
This closing only affects the Tallulah campus.
All other campuses will remain open.
We will update this article as we receive more information.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Meth ‘epidemic’ growing in Acadia Parish, according to Sheriff
- Congress warns Pentagon not to move money to fund Trump wall
- UPDATE: Gov. Edwards calls for resignation of Louisiana judge admitted to using racial slurs in text messages
- LDCC: City of Tallulah Campus Closed
- Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed