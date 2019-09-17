LDCC celebrates Constitution Day with the Vice Chancellor

MONROE, La (9/17/12) — National Constitution Day is meant to commemorate the U.S Constitution and remember what it means for Americans.

At Louisiana Delta Community College, their history teacher shared the story of the Founding Fathers and why the Constitution is a huge part of American History.

“Ultimately all of these events are to bring the students closer together and this is a facility of higher education and educate them on our history and events and keep them active within the programs in the school,” said Lisa Stires, President of SGA at LDCC.

The Vice Chancellor at LDCC also gave insight for the students on the programs in the school and what is offered for them during their time in college.

“I hope they get exposure to the history behind the US Constitution and why it makes our country so unique, but for me, I just want them to get an understanding of who I am…So it’s an opportunity for me to meet a new batch of students and get to know me and who I am and what my role is,” said Dan Corsi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at LDCC.

Corsi shared the history of their own school and how it’s similar to that of the Constitution. He also spoke to students about new classes at the school to create a more diverse education.

At the end of the event, he shared the important life lessons that are learned in college to prepare the students for the future workplace.