LDCC: A Great Time to Choose Local

MONROE, La. — Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) is offering a new opportunity to help students get to class this Fall semester.

According to LDCC, the onset and disruption caused by COVID-19 has created many hardships for students, new and old and they want to help ease the burden with pursuing higher education.

Seth Hall says, “We are excited to be offering institutional aid opportunities for students interested in attending LDCC. There are opportunities for three different types of students planning to enroll at LDCC for the fall 2020 semester: First Time Freshmen, Transfer Students, and Returning Students.”

You can learn more about the eligibility requirements for these awards by visiting LDCC’s Institutional Aid page on their website.

Along with the development of institutional aid, LDCC rolled out a new information technology online program: Full Stack Cloud Program.

The Full Stack Cloud Developer associate degree program prepares students to take on careers in the cloud computing ecosystem by providing training in fundamental elements of IT such as hardware and software support, networking, and security with an emphasis on virtualization, server technologies, databases, and computer programming.

This background is ripe for opportunities along the I-20 corridor and abroad. LDCC has also moved the Criminal Justice associate degree program fully online. A full list of online programs and classes can be found at https://www.ladelta.edu/online/index.

Dr. Dan Corsi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs shares, “We have added many classes to our online offering including advanced courses like Calculus I (Math 220) and Calculus II (Math 221), which offer unique transferability options to 4-year institutions.”

While COVID-19 may be creating stress for many people, LDCC says they’re trying to offset that with ways to make life a little brighter.

Louisiana Delta is registering new, continuing, transfer, and dual-enrolled students now for the fall semester.

The first day of fall classes is Monday, August 17, 2020.

See the website at www.ladelta.edu for the list of programs and classes.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.