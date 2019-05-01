LB Crew saved by America's votes after being eliminated in the last battle round

EL DORADO, Ar. - (05/01/19) El Dorado's own, LeBryant Crew, is back on the stage competing once again on The Voice.

Crew was eliminated in the last competition after not receiving enough votes to move on to the top 24 round. He was able to make another appearance Tuesday night in the Instant Save Round.

He competed against Kanard Thomas who sang "Call Out My Name" by The Weeknd. Crew followed with a performance of "Electric Feel" by MGMT.

America had to vote via Twitter by tweeting #VoiceSave with the artist's name. Many residents in El Dorado said they downloaded the Twitter app just to vote for Crew.

With America's help, Crew won the Instant Save round and was given the opportunity to pick his coach. He went with his original pick, Adam Levine.

Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer, Crew's number 1 fan, is thrilled to have him back in the competition but urges the community and other surrounding areas to vote next week and beyond to keep him in the competition.

"We have to continue to support him. Be prayerful on this journey for him. When voting comes up against let's not forget that we need to vote.

Here's how you can help Crew stay in the competition next week:

1) Download The Voice app on your apple store or google play

2) Locate "LB Crew"

3) Vote

4) Share with a friend

Voting will begin on Monday 5/6. Tune in to NBC to watch Crew perform.