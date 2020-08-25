BREAKING: Laura reaches Category 4 strength, still on track to impact ArkLaMiss through Friday

UPDATE: (1:35p, 8/26/2020) Hurricane hunter aircraft have found Hurricane Laura has now reached Category 4 strength with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph with higher gusts. Interests along the Gulf coast should rush all storm preparations to completion, if it has not been done already. In terms of ArkLaMiss impacts, the forecast remains on track with conditions beginning to deteriorate in the southern parishes by late tonight.

UPDATE: (10:00a, 8/26/2020) As of 10 A.M., not much has changed regarding Laura’s track and intensity. The Hurricane is still maintaining Category 3 status and is expected to become a healthy Category 4 by this evening. Landfall is still expected for very early Thursday morning, with impacts felt in the ArkLaMiss through the day Thursday. Impacts to the ArkLaMiss still look to contain mainly Tropical Storm Force winds, Flash Flooding and severe weather, which includes tornadic potential. Be sure to continue to stay updated with the latest forecasts, and this would be a great time to download our KTVE/KARD weather app if you haven’t already.

All forecast graphics in the article have been updated below, where you can also read the original post. Information between graphics is also on track to reflect current trends.

Laura is now a Category 3 Hurricane, with eventual Category 4 intensification expected later today. There has also been an eastward shift in the track, which would increase the potential for more significant impacts to the ArkLaMiss. Otherwise, general forecast details below remain on track.

Laura’s overall forecast remains in tact with some slight track adjustments in the short-term. Landfall is still expected as a Category 3 hurricane near Sabine Pass early Thursday morning.

In general, Laura’s impacts on the ArkLaMiss also remain unchanged. While a general track shift westward means wind impacts may be more limited in our area, gusty to damaging winds will remain possible closer to the storm’s center. Rain and isolated tornado threats will extend well beyond the storm’s center.

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/25/2020) The remains of Marco will affect the ArkLaMiss as it slowly dissipates along the northern Gulf coast, but eyes continue to focus on Hurricane Laura and the storm’s potential impacts over our area by the end of the work week.

Hurricane Laura (issued 10a CT, Wednesday) [National Hurricane Center]

Laura will likely make landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly even a Category 4, along the Texas/Louisiana coastline, turning northward and eventually impacting the ArkLaMiss. It appears that the core of the storm could stay to our West, but we are not out of the woods regarding threats.

Tropical Storm Force Wind Probabilities over the next 120 hours (issued 10a CT, Wednesday) [National Hurricane Center]

Rainfall totals will vary drastically across the region, and truly depends on Laura’s rain bands as the storm moves inland. With a weakening tropical system, heavy rain bands can set up well away from the storm’s center. While more consistent heavy rain totals are more likely toward the storm’s center, isolated excessive totals will remain possible areawide.

Rainfall Forecast next 5 days

Brief, isolated tornadoes will also be possible within some of Laura’s bands starting late Wednesday night through Thursday. Again, this threat can often extend well away from the storm’s center. These types of tornadoes tend to develop quickly, and move rather swiftly. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, act quickly to seek shelter.







While model guidance has become slightly more consistent, it should be noted that subtle changes to Laura’s track could significantly change our potential impacts. Residents across the Gulf coast and interests farther inland should continue to closely monitor Laura’s forecast.