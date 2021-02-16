Latest Forecast On Second Winter Storm Wednesday – Thursday: Morning Update

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/16/21)

We are watching the chance for a second winter storm to impact the ArkLaMiss starting early Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon will stay very cold in the middle 20s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. We could see a few breaks in the clouds for the afternoon, but it will not do much to improve out conditions.

Our second winter storm is expected to arrive early Wednesday morning, with a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss see a freezing rain and sleet mix. Up to the northwest, especially across South Arkansas, could see sleet and a little bit of snow mixed in. Down to the southeast, there could be a chance temperatures get above 32 degrees. This could cause a change over to cold rain for most of our southern and eastern most parishes. This is all according to current forecast models as of 6:30 A.M.

As far as accumulations are concerned, they remain fairly consistent from what we forecasted yesterday evening. Areas to the northwest could see sleet/snow from 2-4 inches. Most of the ArkLaMiss could see at least another inch of sleet with ice up to 0.5 inches. Areas to the southeast could see an added 0.25 inch of ice.

New winter storm warnings for most of the ArkLaMiss have been issued. These warnings will start later today and continue until Thursday at noon.

LATEST AS OF 7 AM:

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the a few counties and parishes until 6 A.M. Thursday morning.

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest information as we wait for the approach of the next storm.