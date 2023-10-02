LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to inform residents of a scam taking place via email or text message stating that your accounts have suspicious activity. The messages appear to be sent from large companies such as Amazon, PayPal, AT&T, Verizon, and banks.

If you receive an alert like what is described above, you are urged not to click on any links. Visit the official website through a separate browser to login, or contact customer service by phone for verification of the activity.