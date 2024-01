LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Zeek Brown. According to authorities, Brown is from Spring Creek Road in Jena and may be headed back to Caldwell Parish.

Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office



If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, contact authorities at 318-992-2151.