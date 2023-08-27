LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Recently, fire departments have responded to numerous fires throughout Louisiana. Firefighters are currently experiencing trouble transporting the equipment they need to the scene because people are “rubbernecking”.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that if you stop at the scene of a fire because you are wanting to be nosy, it makes it harder for the firemen to efficiently do their job. Tickets will be issued, and vehicles will be towed if people do not comply with these safety measures.