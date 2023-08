LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, officials of the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that the parish is under a burn ban. According to deputies, residents are allowed to burn in a barrel, barbecue pit, and some other containers that do not have ground contact and all fires need to be attended.

Residents can be held liable if the fire causes any damages. For more information, contact authorities at 318-992-2151.