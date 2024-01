CADDO PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development informs motorists on Thursday, Jan 11, 2024, that I-20 westbound near Greenwood in Caddo Parish will be one lane.



The closure is anticipated to last one day for repairs to the road. The lane closure is east of Exit 5 (US 79/80) near the railroad overpass.



No detours are provided at this time. For more information, call (318) 549-8402