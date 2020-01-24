Landry Vineyards gets new bottling machine to increase production

WEST MONROE, La (01/23/20) — Landry Vineyards got a new bottling machine and it’s expected to nearly double production rate.

Landry Vineyards has been in West Monroe for 14 years and they’ve been bottling wine for 20 years. After two decades of hard work and dedication, they’re excited to bring in modern technology to improve their bottling process.

Bottling wine is something Jeff Landry has spent his life doing, and over the years, he’s brought in new equipment to the vineyards.

“In the beginning, everything was manual and over the years we bought more and more equipment that made the process easier,” said Jeff Landry, Owner of Landry Vineyards.

The latest addition is a new bottling machine.

“In the past we slowly grew to 750 bottles an hour and now with this machine, we’ll be running close to 1200 or 1400 bottles an hour,” said Landry.

Bottling the wine is an eight step process.

“The first step in the process is to put bottles on the table. The second step is actually to remove the air and shoot some nitrogen in the bottle. The next process is to fill the bottle,” said Landry.

From there, the bottle gets another shot of nitrogen and the cork drops in. Then the top capsule is secured using a heat gun to shrink it. The last step is labeling each bottle and putting it in a box for packaging.

“This can help us take our wines to the next level and it’s very important that bottling is done properly,” said Landry.

Landry says the machine is not only going to help make the bottling process smoother but it will make the wine taste even better.

“We’re always working hard to improve the quality of our wines. It’s very important to us that we’re always striving to be better at what we do,” said Landry.