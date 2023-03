Photo courtesy to the West Carroll Chamber of Commerce and the Lamb Weston Louisiana Sweet Potato Festival

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Lamb Weston North Louisiana Sweet Potato Festival will take place on April 15, 2023, in downtown Oak Grove from 9 AM- 3PM.

The festival will include vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, a pet show, a sweet potato decorating contest, a sweet potato cooking contest, a parade and live entertainment.

For more information contact West Carroll Chamber of Commerce at 318-428-8283.