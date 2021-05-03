Lake Providence woman killed in Richland Parish crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say a Lake Providence woman died in a single vehicle crash just north of Delhi Monday, May 3, 2021.

According to police, Reta Lyons, 56, was driving north in a ’99 Lincoln Town Car on Louisiana Highway 17. The information gathered from the initial investigation leads officers to believe Lyons was trying to pass another vehicle and drove into a ditch. Officers say the car then hit a utility pole.

Police say Lyons was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injures where she later died from those injuries.

Investigators say a routine toxicology sample was taken and will analyzed and this crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories