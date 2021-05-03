Lake Providence woman killed in Richland Parish crash

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say a Lake Providence woman died in a single vehicle crash just north of Delhi Monday, May 3, 2021.

According to police, Reta Lyons, 56, was driving north in a ’99 Lincoln Town Car on Louisiana Highway 17. The information gathered from the initial investigation leads officers to believe Lyons was trying to pass another vehicle and drove into a ditch. Officers say the car then hit a utility pole.

Police say Lyons was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injures where she later died from those injuries.

Investigators say a routine toxicology sample was taken and will analyzed and this crash is still under investigation.