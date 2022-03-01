LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lake Providence Police Department’s money is running thin. According to Lake Providence Mayor, Jerry Bell, the Police Chief, Leroy Threats, spent the entire police department’s $200,000 budget for the year. Because of this, they had to shut down the police department. Threats ran out of money mid-February.

The mayor is getting frustrated by the way the police department is being run, but he is in a tough position because the police chief can not be fired. The Police Chief is an elected official in Lake Providence.

“We’re a small town and we need to adapt to these changes. We can’t operate the same way in 2022, the same way we operated in 1987,” says Jerry Bell, Lake Providence Mayor.

According to the mayor, the chief went over budget on his operating expenses which made him use all of his remaining $200,000 budget for the year. Now, he has no budget until July 1, unless he submits a new budget which must be approved by the city’s alderman and mayor.

City leaders asked him to present a plan detailing how he’s going to bring his spending within budget, but no budget has been brought forward. The chief needs to bring an amended budget as soon as possible for the remainder of 2021-2022 fiscal year.

If the new amended budget is approved, officers will be able to return and then he will get the funding to reopen his department to operate until July 1.

Currently, the police chief is the only one working in the department because his salary comes from a different budget than his department. The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office will be providing patrols to keep streets safe in Lake Providence.