VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation on a male subject who allegedly communicated online with what he believed to be a minor. During the sheriff’s office’s two-week-long investigation, they discovered that the suspect engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the minor and he allegedly expressed his desire to have sexual intercourse with the minor.

According to detectives, the suspect wanted the conversations to be kept a secret and he allegedly sent sexual photos to the minor, expecting the same in return. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Kendrick D. Brown of Lake Providence, La.

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Brown made plans to meet the minor while the child’s mother was at work. Brown traveled from Lake Providence to Concordia Parish and was met by detectives upon arrival.

Brown was arrested without incident and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Attempted Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.