WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech baseball spent Sunday morning on the diamond on a mission to complete a series sweep over FIU after being victorious in games one and two.



In Sunday’s contest the diamond dogs scored in each of the first five innings, La Tech built a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Panthers made it 7-3 in the fifth on two singles and a sacrifice fly by Alec Sanchez.

La Tech responded, with three in the bottom of the inning, all with two outs. Walker Burchfield hit his third homer of the year, a bomb to dead center, and Adarius Myers advances from second to home for the score.

These two just drove in three runs



Burchfield ➡️ 2-run jack

McLeod ➡️ RBI triple



E5 | LA Tech 10, FIU 3 pic.twitter.com/LvZoIBQVVb — Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) April 16, 2023

Logan Mcleod hit his first triple of the season as La Tech pushed its lead to 10-3. The Diamond Dogs’ would complete a three-game series sweep of the Panthers in front of nearly 1800 fans on a breezy blue-skied inside in the Love Shack.

Tomkins strikes out three Panthers!



This one belongs to the Bulldogs! 🧹 pic.twitter.com/gCVzyJwGYX — Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) April 16, 2023



The victory marks the Bulldogs’ first sweep of the spring since they won three straight in the love shack against Northwestern of the Big 10 the first week of March.