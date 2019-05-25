LA Tech students compete in 9th annual Cyber Storm competition

RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech Computer Science and Cyber-engineering students put their skills to the test Friday.

The students are given a number of computer hacking challenges from the university and from General Dynamics Information Technology of Bossier City.

Students are divided into 12 groups of five to eight students per team along with black ops teams.

The Cyber Storm started way back in 2010 with roughly around 23 students to now 86 students. Professor Dr. John Gourd explained how one lucky team could end up winning the competition.

"We have maybe have about 20 challenges deployed. So their pursuing those and allocating the team's resources to pursue those challenges. Some of them are short-lived, so they might be able to solve them I say in an hour or so but many of them will spend hours, and so they won't really know there score until maybe the end of the competition"

Gourd added. "But they accumulate points by solving challenges. And then those points over time accumulate and the team with the largest and greatest amount of points wins."

The winner of the competition has not been announced yet.

NBC 10 will keep you updated as details become available to us.

