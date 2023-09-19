RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 19, 2023, Louisiana Tech University was ranked as a Top Tier National University for the 13th consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges list. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, the university ranked 12 spots higher than last year’s ranking and second among public universities in the state of Louisiana on the National Universities list.

The university’s engineering programs in the College of Engineering and Science (COES) were ranked No. 150 in the nation, and the College’s Computer Science programs were ranked No. 229 in the nation. Also, undergraduate programs at the school were ranked No. 211 in the country.