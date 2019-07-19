LA Tech Celebrates 50th anniversary of when Apollo 11 landed on the moon

RUSTON, La (07/19/19)–Tomorrow is the 50th anniversary of when Apollo 11 landed on the moon, Creating one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind.

Many in the community gathered, young and old. Louisiana Tech university hosted a watch party of NASA’s special broadcast called giant leaps.

The show interviewed Apollo Astronauts, current and future Astronauts, Scientists, and Engineers. Talking about what happened in the past and what is going to be happening in the future.



“The plans as far as we can tell from what NASA said today, is that the very first mission will have both men and women going back to the moon,” said Dr. Lee Sawyer, Academic Director for Chemistry and Physics at LA Tech.



This new era of exploring space will bring the first woman to ever land on the moon and the first man to go back since the Apollo Missions. There are hopes this will happen by 2024.

NASA has more exciting news, as they plan to send a human to land and explore Mars. There has been rovers roaming on Mars, but it’s not the same.

“We have this feeling, as humans, that we aren’t really there until somebody sets foot and plants the flag,” said Sawyer.

This generation can be motivated to strive for anything, even if it’s wanting to walk on the moon.



“Neil Armstrong was, as we saw in the broadcast, just from a small town in Ohio. Anybody with the motivation and the desire, it’s a reminder that you can succeed in things like this,” said Sawyer.