LA Tech Campus COVID-19 Update

RUSTON, La. (Press Release) – Louisiana Tech University has been made aware that one of our students who resided off campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

This student has not attended in-person class on the Louisiana Tech campus since March 13. At this time, we are working with state and local health officials to take appropriate steps including communicating with the individuals who may have been in contact with this student.

This news is understandably concerning to our campus community, but it was expected that there would eventually be cases on campus.

In order to help slow down the spread and mitigate campus impacts with the virus, Louisiana Tech has already moved quickly to transition to remote classes and work, limit social gatherings, encourage social distancing, and encourage residential students who could do so to return home.

Our thoughts and best wishes are with this student. The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff was and remains our primary concern.

Please continue to remain at home in compliance with the Governor’s Order: gov.louisiana.gov/home.

For the latest information regarding updates from Louisiana Tech and campus-specific information, visit latech.edu/coronavirus.

