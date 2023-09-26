RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Bettye Pate, Louisiana Tech alumni from class of 1959, has donated two $100,000 scholarships to Louisiana Tech’s Applied and Natural Science program.

The two scholarships will be used for degrees in Human Ecology and nursing. Pate donated on behalf of her husband, Aylon Pate, who passed away in July 2022. The Battye and Aylon scholarships will provide up to $1000 per quarter to assist a student pursuing a career in either field.

Pate is a LA Tech graduate in Home Economics and is the first female president of the Jackson Parish Chamber of Commerce. She has spent her life serving the people of Jackson Parish as a home economics teacher, food service supervisor and as an officer in numerous civic service organizations.