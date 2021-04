LA SALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The La Salle Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal are currently investigating a string of vandalisms and campfires.

According to the La Salle Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, these are occurring in the area of Hurricane Creek Road.

If the public has any information, you’re encouraged to contact LPSO at (318) 992-2151 or ANONYMOUSLY by using their tip line at (318) 992-7300 or on their website at www.lasalleso.com/submit-a-tip.