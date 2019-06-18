La DOTD worker from West Monroe killed in early morning crash in Simsboro

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/18/19) SIMSBORO, La. -- A Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development worker was killed after an 18-wheeler hit him while on the job this morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, a 2014 Freightliner truck was parked blocking the northbound lane of Highway 563 in Simsboro for DOTD workers to replace a road sign.

A DOTD worker, 50-year-old Johnny Cole of West Monroe, was standing behind the freightliner.

42-year-old Michael Moore, of Ruston, was heading north on Highway 563 in a 2019 International Harvester 18-wheeler and did not notice the DOTD truck stopped in the lane. Moore was unable to stop and struck Cole, then struck the Freightliner in the rear.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln Parish Coroner's Office.

Moore was not injured in the crash and was cited for careless operation. A toxicology sample was taken and has been submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.