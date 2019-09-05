LA DOTD opening Warren/Kiroli Road roundabout this afternoon

WEST MONROE, La. — (News Release) The transition to shift the traffic pattern at the intersections of Warren Drive and Kiroli Road along Arkansas road to the roundabouts will take place this afternoon, Thursday, September 5.

The roundabouts will be opened during this shift and the traffic signals will be disconnected at Warren and Kiroli.

Expect delays during this transition as paint crews will be removing old lane markings on the active road with flagged traffic at times.

Transition is expected to be complete by the end of the day. Please be cautious when traveling through this area.

