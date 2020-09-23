LA Adult & Teen Challenge organization suffers fire; Thousands of dollars worth of equipment lost

DODSON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge men’s campus suffered a devastating fire Friday, Sept. 18th.

Gary Bentley, Chief Operating Officer, said he was in the dining hall when a student ran in telling him the van they were working on was on fire.

“There was so much flame that we couldn’t put it out, so we called the fire department,” Bentley said.

From the van, the flames quickly spread to the candle and woodworking shops destroying thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

“Over here you can see our melter right there that’s where we melt our wax, but this was our candle shop,” Bentley said. “We obviously lost everything.”

While the fire wiped out almost everything in it’s reach, Bentley said they were able to salvage a few things, including their coffee roaster, but the building that once housed it is now hard to recognize. Bentley said luckily, nobody was hurt and what was lost can be replaced, but it will take time.

“So our immediate response is getting it cleaned up and raising money to rebuild,” Bentley said.

Bentley said the fire is just one of many obstacles that have come between them and their fundraising efforts. In just a few months, Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge has endured the coronavirus pandemic, Hurricane Laura, and now that tragic fire.

The local organization known for aiding others in their times of need, now finds itself looking for a little help.

“I like to say that people who are helping us, you’re just helping us help others so you’re really in this with us and we appreciate any help that we can get,” Bentley said.

The organization has created a link where people can donate to help rebuild. For those interested, click here.

Many people in the community have already reached out about hosting fundraisers themselves. We will follow up on those once dates are set.

In the meantime, the organization is also selling chrysanthemums to raise funds for the damages.

LA Adult & Teen Challenge’s mission is to help teenagers, adults, and families with problems like substance abuse or self-destructive behavior.

It’s a place where they can stay to be around people who uplift them out of that lifestyle.

The workshops that caught on fire is where those students spend their days working towards their goal of a better life.