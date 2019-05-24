LA 550 in Spearsville open to traffic during ongoing construction

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/24/19) SPEARSVILLE, La. -- Be on the lookout for road construction if you are driving through Union Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 550 is open to thru traffic during construction. That construction is ongoing just south of LA 15 on LA 550 at Bridges Grocery in Spearsville, La.

LADOTD is working to repair a failed cross drain underneath the roadway. The construction will continue until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.