LA 126 in Caldwell Parish closed until Monday, April 19

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — LA 126 in Caldwell Parish will be closed until Monday, April 19.

According to a release issued by The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the original closure to replace the bridge has been extended.

The detour route is LA 849 South to LA 506 South to LA 124 to LA 126.

Additional Information:

Call (318) 412-3100 or (800) 256-1610 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices or the DOTD Facebook page.