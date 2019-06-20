Local News

Television signal is back up on KTVE/KARD

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:35 PM CDT

MONROE, La. - (6/19/19) (10:32 p.m.) The signal for NBC 10 is back on for television viewing. 

KTVE/KARD is currently off the air due to severe weather have knocked down the master control center in Little Rock.

We will be streaming our 10 p.m. newscast to our Facebook.

 

 

 

