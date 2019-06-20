Television signal is back up on KTVE/KARD
MONROE, La. - (6/19/19) (10:32 p.m.) The signal for NBC 10 is back on for television viewing.
----------
KTVE/KARD is currently off the air due to severe weather have knocked down the master control center in Little Rock.
We will be streaming our 10 p.m. newscast to our Facebook.
