KTVE NBC 10 awarded for Best Newscast, Best Weathercast in State by LAB

WEST MONROE, La. — KTVE NBC 10 is proud to announce that we have been recognized for the best newscast and weathercast by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB). The general manager for KTVE NBC 10 was also awarded the TV Lifetime Achievement award.

The honor was announced today at the LAB’s annual Prestige Awards in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

TV stations around the state were judged on the quality of news coverage, community service, promotions, and local programming.

The Best Newscast award recognizes the best regularly scheduled news programs in Louisiana. The Best Weathercast award recognizes the locally originated, regularly scheduled weather broadcast that includes a clear presentation of facts, thoroughness, delivery/communication skills, and effective use of available technology.

KTVE NBC 10 General Manager Randy Stone was also awarded the TV Lifetime Achievement award for his 25+ years of service in the broadcast industry.

We are thrilled to receive these awards and, most of all, want to thank you for making us your choice for local news and weather on the air, online and on your mobile devices.

We appreciate your support and your loyalty and we are committed to serving you every day.