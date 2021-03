KTVE/KARD (03/02/21)— In honor of Read Across America Day, our very own Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse will be reading to children at Jack Hayes Elementary in Monroe today.

We’re very proud and honored to have members of our staff be so involved in our community, celebrating the parents, educators, librarians, and other champions of reading who help launch Louisiana children on the critical path to success.

Mya Hudgins